Resources
More Obituaries for James Kasenow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Kasenow


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James R. Kasenow Obituary
James R. Kasenow

James R. Kasenow 5-9-1937 to 4-10-2020. Beloved teacher and friend, Jim graduated from Western Michigan University with majors in English, Music and Theology. Jim knew from 4th grade on he wanted to be a teacher. He taught for 40 years in Southgate School system. He taught English and Mythology at Schaffer High School. He was voted teacher of the year many times by his students. Jim was a fantastic gardener. His yard was beautiful with many flowers, berries and trees. He loved nature, animals and his many dogs. Jim is survived by his beloved dog Homer, friends, students, nieces and nephews. Jim is now home with his beloved mother, brothers and sisters. A memorial service will be held at a later date. If you are interested on attending email your contact information to: [email protected]

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -