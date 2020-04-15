|
|
James R. Kasenow
James R. Kasenow 5-9-1937 to 4-10-2020. Beloved teacher and friend, Jim graduated from Western Michigan University with majors in English, Music and Theology. Jim knew from 4th grade on he wanted to be a teacher. He taught for 40 years in Southgate School system. He taught English and Mythology at Schaffer High School. He was voted teacher of the year many times by his students. Jim was a fantastic gardener. His yard was beautiful with many flowers, berries and trees. He loved nature, animals and his many dogs. Jim is survived by his beloved dog Homer, friends, students, nieces and nephews. Jim is now home with his beloved mother, brothers and sisters. A memorial service will be held at a later date. If you are interested on attending email your contact information to: [email protected]
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020