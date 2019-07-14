|
James Richard Stuchell
Bloomfield Hills - James Richard Stuchell, Bloomfield Hills, Mi. Died Tuesday July 9, 2019 Age 75. Founder and Long time CPA of James R. Stuchell and Associates, beloved companion Kathleen Livingston dear father of Stephen (Emily), Suzanne Marlow (Jim), Sheri Munce (Chad), and Sandra McCurdy (Mike), also 10 grandchildren and great granddaughter Arabella.
Family memorial reception will be held privately. Committal service will be held at holy sepulcher are pending. Memorial tribute to the Birmingham Lions Club Memorial Fund PO Box 1121, Birmingham, MI 48012-1121 the full obituary at MetroDetroitCremation.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 14, 2019