|
|
James Ricketts
Plymouth - Ricketts, James age 101 of Plymouth. Cherished husband of the late Elsie. Beloved father of Kathleen (Steve) Briggs, Robert (Paula) and Patricia (Arthur) Bauer. Proud grandpa of Kristy, Lauren, Jim, Scott, Tom, Robert, Michelle and great-grandpa of 17. Loving friend of Jean Hunter. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday at 10:00am with a funeral at 11:30am at Fred Wood Funeral Home ~ Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. Livonia (E. of Levan). Please visit online guestbook fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020