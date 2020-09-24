James Robberts



James Robberts, 85, passed away peacefully at his home on September 13, 2020. He was a loving husband to the late June (Perkins) Robberts for 62 years, and father to 3 sons. After serving his country in the U.S. Army, James graduated with honors from the Art Center School in Los Angeles, and spent his entire career following his passion of designing cars for Ford Motor Company. "Jim", as he liked to be referred, was born in Washington D.C. and was the son of the late Ella and Donald Robberts.



Jim joins his bride June in heaven, and is survived by his three sons Greg (Tris), Blake (Carole), and Corey (Laura). The cherished Grandfather of Kylene (Brad) Sprouse, Kelli (Jason) Chandler, Evan Robberts, and Chloe Robberts.



A memorial service will be planned at a future date.









