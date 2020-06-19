James Salvatore Vigliotti Dishman
Fraser - James Salvatore Vigliotti Dishman, died suddenly on June 17, 2020 at the age of 43. Beloved son of Diane. Proud and adored father of Samuel James. Loving nephew of Tony (Deb), and Charlene. Dear cousin of Oriana, Juliet, and Jacob. He will also be greatly missed by his long-time friend and mother of his son, Shannon Gruca, as well as many good friends and relatives. James loved spending time with his son and friends and family and especially visiting northern Michigan. Some of his absolute favorites were biking with Sam on Mackinac Island and their trip to Disney in 2018. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26th, 2020 from 3pm until his 6pm Memorial Service at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" At WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.