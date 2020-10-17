James T. Battle
James T. Battle passed away on March 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife Nancy, sister Margaret Kiernan, and mother Billie Battle. He was predeceased by his father, James F Battle. He is also survived by his loving children Kathleen (Franklin) Hopkins, and Anna (Seth) Baker, and by his four grandchildren. Jim was the President of Hydraulic Concrete Breaking in Oak Park, MI. He finished his career at Brencal Contracting in Warren. Jim also served as the site director for the Science and Engineering Fair of Metropolitan Detroit. A memorial service will be held on Zoom on Sunday, October 25 at 3:00pm. Please contact Nancy for the link. A recording of the memorial service will be available the following week on the website http://www.NorthCongregationalChurch.org
. Donations may be directed to North Congregational Church, Focus Hope, or the hunger assistance program of your choice.