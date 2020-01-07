|
James W. (Jim) Komjathy
Clinton Twp. - James W. Komjathy passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the age of 68. Jim was born January 8, 1951 in Detroit, Michigan and raised in Redford Township. Self-employed for 33 years, he dreamed of coming home to Michigan when work took him across the United States. Always ready with a joke or a laugh, Jim was an avid sports enthusiast and a lifelong loyal fan of the Detroit Tigers, the Detroit Lions, and the Detroit Redwings. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Wanda Basakee Komjathy. Jim is survived by his father Joseph Komjathy (Elizabeth), his five brothers JoJo Komjathy (Carmen), Robert Komjathy (Pat), Joseph Komjathy (Terri), David Komjathy, and Tom Komjathy (Kim) and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was a doting father to his seven children, Carla Thompson, Stephen Komjathy (Laura), Brenda Graham, Katherine Irvin (John), Wanda Komjathy, Jayme Wilkins (Matthew), and Courtney Komjathy. He was a loving grandfather to his three grandsons Eric Thompson, Joe Thompson, and Will Thompson and to his four great-grandchildren. A small family service was held at the Church of Jesus Christ in Chesterfield, MI on Friday, December 20, 2019. Memorials would be appreciated at Troy-Beaumont Health Foundation-Cardiac ICU.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020