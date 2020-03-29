Resources
Lake Orion - James "Jim" Otlewski, age 93, passed away March 28, 2020 after a short illness. A World War II veteran with the Air Force, he was an on-call firefighter for 30 years, and a business owner in Highland Township for 40 years. He is survived by his son J. Douglas (Cynthia) and his daughter Lori A. Krieg (Gary). Preceded in death by his wife Patricia in 1984, his son Donald in 2019, and his wife Dorothy in 2017. He will be missed by his grandchildren, Jackson, Kailyn, and Paul, as well as his stepchildren and longtime caregivers at Seniors Helping Seniors. His ashes will be interred with those of Patricia at Highland Township Cemetery.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
