|
|
James (Jim) Watts
James (Jim) Watts passed away on 12/7/2019. He was a good husband, dad, brother, grandpa and great-grandpa. He was 82. He and his wife, Barbara, shared over 63 years together.
He was a veteran of the US Air Force and retired from Ford Motor Company where he worked as a process engineer.
He leaves behind his wife, Barbara Watts, daughters Lynne McClure (Scott), Lori Grundner (Brian), Jill Shontz (Alex), brother; Lynn Watts (Lorraine), grandchildren - Kristi Murphy (Tyler), Kelly Ruess (Dennis), Mike Grundner (Amanda), Nick Grundner, Jesse Shontz and Kasey Shontz, and one great granddaughter, Hayley Ruess,
An intimate family memorial service with a burial at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly Michigan will be planned in the future. Donations can be made to Residential Hospice Healthcare Group (residentialhealthcaregroup.com) or ().
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019