Services
Roth-Muir Funeral Home - Romeo
296 S. Main St.
Romeo, MI 48065
586-752-3360
Resources
More Obituaries for James Watts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James (Jim) Watts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James (Jim) Watts Obituary
James (Jim) Watts

James (Jim) Watts passed away on 12/7/2019. He was a good husband, dad, brother, grandpa and great-grandpa. He was 82. He and his wife, Barbara, shared over 63 years together.

He was a veteran of the US Air Force and retired from Ford Motor Company where he worked as a process engineer.

He leaves behind his wife, Barbara Watts, daughters Lynne McClure (Scott), Lori Grundner (Brian), Jill Shontz (Alex), brother; Lynn Watts (Lorraine), grandchildren - Kristi Murphy (Tyler), Kelly Ruess (Dennis), Mike Grundner (Amanda), Nick Grundner, Jesse Shontz and Kasey Shontz, and one great granddaughter, Hayley Ruess,

An intimate family memorial service with a burial at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly Michigan will be planned in the future. Donations can be made to Residential Hospice Healthcare Group (residentialhealthcaregroup.com) or ().



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -