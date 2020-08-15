Jane Ann FlowersAugust 14, age 73. Jane's husband Michael, her sister Kathy and her parents William and Mary Alice Garretson predeceased her. She is survived by her children David (Patty), Julie (Eric), Jason and Michelle (Bill). Her grandchildren; Chelsea, Zachary, Jason, Mikey, Brianna (Andrew), Tierany, Kendra (Troy), Levi, Lindsay (Jon), and Keeley (Fred) as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will take place in Huntington, IN at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lewy Body Dementia Association.View obituary and sign tribute wall at