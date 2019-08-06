Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Dearborn, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Dearborn, MI
Jane Francis Borowski

Jane Francis Borowski Obituary
Jane Francis Borowski

- - Jane Francis Borowski (Sheehan) was called home on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Victor J. Borowski. Loving mother of Victor, Mary (Gordon), Anne (Thomas), Garrett, Carol (Stephen) and Janel (Dave). Cherished grandmother of Devin, Victoria, Robert John, Megan, Mitchel, and Nathan. Sister to Mary, Katherine, Joan, James, Bernard, Thomas, Rita, Patricia, and Jerry. Funeral Mass - Sacred Heart Church, Dearborn, at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, August 10th (gathering in vestibule at 10:30). Luncheon at church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Art Road www.artroadnonprofit.org or Angela Hospice Development, 14100 Newburgh Road, Livonia, MI 48154.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 6, 2019
