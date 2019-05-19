Jane Guthrie



Indianapolis - Jane Dorothea Guthrie, 85, of Indianapolis, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospice in Indianapolis. She was born on January 25, 1934 to Harvey and Mildred (Kessler) Muehl in East Detroit, Michigan. Jane worked as an office manager for Ossip Optometry in Broad Ripple. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Jane adored her grandchildren and supported them by attending as many of their events as possible. She had many friends and never met a stranger she could not befriend. She is survived by her sons, Steven (Penny) Hofmann, David (Suzanne) Hofmann, and Mark (Beth) Hofmann; sisters, Beryl Labatzky and Dorey De Strooper; and sister-in-law, Bernice Muehl. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Bill Hofmann and Dale Guthrie; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Labatzky and Joe De Strooper; sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Larry Giacobozzi; brothers, Marvin and Robert Muehl; brother and sister-in-law, Bernie and Jackie Muehl. Visitation was held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road, Noblesville, Indiana. An additional visitation will be held from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, May 20, 2019 at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan. Burial will be at Cadillac Memorial Gardens in Clinton Township at 10:00 am on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.











Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 19, 2019