Garden City - Age 83, March 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John for 57 years. Cherished mother of Alan (Kathleen), Ronald (Pamela), and Kevin (Carol). Adored grandmother of Kevin (Kim), Matthew (Rebecca), Eric (fiancée Joanna Klotz), Eagan, Karen (Nieko Ianni), Michael (Naseem), and Lauren. Great grandmother of Genevieve and Benjamin. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was always taking care of business and will be remembered for her love of horses, casinos, and spending time at the Lake George cottage. Her lively spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew her. She will be deeply missed. Visitation Sunday 2-8pm with a 7pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd. Garden City. In state Monday 9:30am followed by the 10am funeral Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 31530 Beechwood (at Merriman Rd., 2 blocks north of Ford Rd.). Family suggests memorials to Solanus Casey Center. www.santeiufuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020