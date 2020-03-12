Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
7:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
31530 Beechwood (at Merriman Rd., 2 blocks north of Ford Rd.)
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
31530 Beechwood (at Merriman Rd., 2 blocks north of Ford Rd.)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Ingrody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Ingrody

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Ingrody Obituary
Jane Ingrody

Garden City - Age 83, March 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John for 57 years. Cherished mother of Alan (Kathleen), Ronald (Pamela), and Kevin (Carol). Adored grandmother of Kevin (Kim), Matthew (Rebecca), Eric (fiancée Joanna Klotz), Eagan, Karen (Nieko Ianni), Michael (Naseem), and Lauren. Great grandmother of Genevieve and Benjamin. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was always taking care of business and will be remembered for her love of horses, casinos, and spending time at the Lake George cottage. Her lively spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew her. She will be deeply missed. Visitation Sunday 2-8pm with a 7pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd. Garden City. In state Monday 9:30am followed by the 10am funeral Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 31530 Beechwood (at Merriman Rd., 2 blocks north of Ford Rd.). Family suggests memorials to Solanus Casey Center. www.santeiufuneralhome.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -