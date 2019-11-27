Services
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Basil Catholic Church
22851 Lexington Ave
Eastpointe, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Basil Catholic Church
22851 Lexington Ave
Eastpointe, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Skalski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Rose Skalski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Rose Skalski Obituary
Jane Rose Skalski

Skalski, Jane Rose, November 27, 2019, Age 95. Beloved wife of the late John. Dear Mother of John (Connie), Leslie (Susan), Mary Jane (Damon) Lane and the late Christina Marie. Grandmother of 6, Great Grandmother of 11 and 1 Great Great Grandchild.

Visitation at Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd (At Schoenherr) Sunday, December 1, 2019, 2PM to 9PM with Rosary at 7PM. Funeral Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Basil Catholic Church 22851 Lexington Ave, Eastpointe. Instate 9:30am until time of Mass at 10:00AM. Burial Resurrection Cemetery.

Share a Memory at BCFHSterlingheights.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -