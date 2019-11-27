|
|
Jane Rose Skalski
Skalski, Jane Rose, November 27, 2019, Age 95. Beloved wife of the late John. Dear Mother of John (Connie), Leslie (Susan), Mary Jane (Damon) Lane and the late Christina Marie. Grandmother of 6, Great Grandmother of 11 and 1 Great Great Grandchild.
Visitation at Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd (At Schoenherr) Sunday, December 1, 2019, 2PM to 9PM with Rosary at 7PM. Funeral Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Basil Catholic Church 22851 Lexington Ave, Eastpointe. Instate 9:30am until time of Mass at 10:00AM. Burial Resurrection Cemetery.
Share a Memory at BCFHSterlingheights.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019