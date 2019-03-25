|
Jane Tylenda
- - Tylenda, Jane nee Stachowski, (age 93) March 22, 2019. Wife of the late Frank, mother of Francis (Mary Ann), Thomas (Sharon), and Susan (Larry) Lankowsky. Grandmother of Jason(Kevin ), Paul(Karen), Lindsey(Jared), Christopher, Michelle, Evan(Natalie), Bradley, Jeffrey, and Michael (Mary). She is also survived by great-grandchildren Lily, Lucas, Jack, Noah, Julien, Langston, Maxwell, and Miles. Visitation Sunday from 3-9 PM, and Monday 4-9 PM at Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home, 2396 Caniff Hamtramck MI 48212. Lying In State Tuesday at 9:30 AM until time of funeral mass at St Florian Catholic Church, 2626 Poland, Hamtramck MI 48212. Interment Mt Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 25, 2019