Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Krebaum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Zoller Krebaum


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Zoller Krebaum Obituary
Jane Zoller Krebaum

West Bloomfield - Jane Zoller Krebaum, age 88 of West Bloomfield, passed away March 24, 2020.

Beloved wife of Bob for 66 years. Loving mother of Bob (Judy), Tom (Debbie), Rick (Sue), Nancy and the late Julie. Proud grandmother of Woodrow, Jesse, Emily, Brian and Bob. Great-grandmother of Lola, Alayna, Joslyn, Amelia, A.J., Charlotte and Elliott. Dear sister of Ellen Nustad, Nancy Green and Bill Zoller. Arrangements entrusted to McCabe Funeral Home, Farmington Hills. www.mccabefuneral home.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -