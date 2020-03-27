|
|
Jane Zoller Krebaum
West Bloomfield - Jane Zoller Krebaum, age 88 of West Bloomfield, passed away March 24, 2020.
Beloved wife of Bob for 66 years. Loving mother of Bob (Judy), Tom (Debbie), Rick (Sue), Nancy and the late Julie. Proud grandmother of Woodrow, Jesse, Emily, Brian and Bob. Great-grandmother of Lola, Alayna, Joslyn, Amelia, A.J., Charlotte and Elliott. Dear sister of Ellen Nustad, Nancy Green and Bill Zoller. Arrangements entrusted to McCabe Funeral Home, Farmington Hills. www.mccabefuneral home.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020