Janet Chen


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ann Arbor - Janet Louise Chen (nee: Miller) was born on February 1, 1930 in Dunbar, Pennsylvania, to the late Joseph P. and Mary Kate (Woodmancy) Miller. She passed away peacefully at Hillside Terrace in Ann Arbor on March 31, 2019. She received her BA from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and taught elementary school in various locations in Pennsylvania and Michigan. She retired from Detroit Country Day School, where she taught third grade for many years. She was an adventurous and independent spirit who loved travel, hunting for mushrooms up north, and playing bridge. She was preceded in death by her brothers Joseph Robert (Bobby) Miller, Harold Miller, and Edward Miller, and her sister Doris Lizza. She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life memorial will be held in late summer at Kensington Metropark.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 14, 2019
