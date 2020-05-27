Janet Marie Peterson
Janet Marie Peterson, age 78 of Rochester Hills, passed into the presence of the Lord on May 24, 2020. Loving wife of Charles for 56 years. Dear mother of Jayna (Mike) Golden, Charles (Monica) Peterson, Todd (Krista) Peterson, and Alicia (Brian) Martin. Cherished grandmother of Bradford, Matthew and Alan Golden, Abigail, Rebekah, Benjamin and Elizabeth Peterson, Samantha, Caleb and Meredith Peterson and Haley, Jordan, Chase, Ashton and Tanner Martin. Sister of Glenn (Suzie), Robert, John (Charlotte), Betty (Doug),Linda, and the late Harvard, Charles, and Bradford. Janet and Charles moved to Rochester Hills in 1976, where they built their dream home. Janet worked as a homemaker raising their four children. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings and decorating for the holidays. She was proud to be the grandmother of 15 grandchildren. She will be remembered for her dedication and love for her family as well as her strong faith in the Lord. As a little girl, Janet trusted Jesus Christ as her Savior. Raising her children to serve the Lord was a priority for her. She spent 20 years supporting the AWANA Clubs ministry and working with Sparkies as a club secretary. She enjoyed listening to the children recite memory verses and earn their jewels. Her trust in the Lord carried her through many health crisis and she looked forward to spending eternity with Jesus. Her family is thankful for Ms. O'Dell who her took her to Sunday School at Baxter Baptist Church, for the gracious gift of a kidney transplant in 2005 (that never failed), and forth hope of seeing her again one day in heaven. Janet will be interred at Mount Avon Cemetery on May 30. Her family has planned a graveside viewing following the procession at 11:00AM, which will then be followed by a praise service at 11:30AM. Family plots are in the SE corner of the cemetery. Service is casual. Bring your lawn chairs. Funeral procession to leave Potere-Modetz Funeral Home(downtown Rochester) at 11:00AM. Please park facing west or south in the cemetery. On Friday, May 29 friends may visit with family at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd., Rochester, MI 48307 from 3:00-8:00PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Awana US - 1 East Bode Road, Streamwood, IL 60107-6658 or at www.awana.org/donate. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 27 to May 28, 2020.