Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Janet R. McCauley Obituary
Janet R. McCauley

Hillsdale - Apr. 17, 1934 - Feb. 12, 2020

Janet Rita McCauley, 85, of Hillsdale and formerly of Sterling Heights, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at University of Toledo Medical Center. She was born April 17, 1934 in Patton, Pennsylvania to Leo and Matilda (Nagle) Stoltz. Janet married Joseph McCauley on June 26, 1954 and he preceded her in death on December 24, 2008.

Memorial services for Janet McCauley will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

Memorial donations are suggested to Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
