Janice Ann Kensler



Janice Ann Kensler, 92, 2.23.1928 to 10.5.2020; daughter of David and Zana Banowske, who passed in 1952. Beloved wife of John W. Kensler 89, for 58 years, he passed on 12.23.2016.



Janice grew up in Ferndale, MI graduating from Lincoln High School in 1946. After graduating from Shapiro School of Nursing in 1976 she worked at Sinai Hospital Detroit, MI as an LVN. She always wanted to be a mother and was an active Campfire Girl, Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader for her children in Ferndale, Detroit and Farmington, MI; and was a Youth Fellowship group leader at St. James Methodist Church, Detroit, MI. She was a 29 year member of the woman's St Clair Study Club, where she loved hosting and giving her historical programs. Janice enjoyed being a World traveler, was an avid reader, and history buff. She loved her retirement with John in St Clair, MI, on the St Clair River for 30 years; a commemorative brick for them is under the arch at the Boardwalk. They retired there, because of Janice's childhood memories of her parents taking her on an annual outing to the St Clair Inn for dinner.



Janice is survived by all her children and their spouses: David P. and Brenda Kensler, Stephen W. Kensler (Anna Quezada), Kathleen L. Knorp, and Carylee A. Kensler. Also, her grandchildren and their spouses: Paul Knorp, Rachel Knorp, David & Tiffani Kensler with great grandchildren: Emma and Sophia, and Jennifer & David Lapham. Her Memorial Service will be held at the Unity Church of Livonia on May 1, 2021 at 11 A.M. Contact: janken228@gmail.com









