Janice Ann (Taube) Wheeler
Dec. 1942- Nov. 2, 2019
Janice passed away peacefully at home Saturday morning after her 3 year battle with Cancer.
Jan was preceded in death by her loving parents Edward and Agnes Taube of Grosse Pointe Woods, MI.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Robert of 55 years; her daughter Kristin (late Mark) Makie, son Edward (Judy) , her most beloved grandchildren; Matthew, Rachel, Eric, and Zachary. Sister Joyce (Gary) Zwirschitz, and step-sisters, Chris (Richard) Sobak, Janet Benger, Patricia (Phillip) Mitchum, Barbara (Kenneth) Shepard in addition to 10 nephews and nieces, and 13 great nephews and nieces. Sadly, our "Six Pack" of sisters has become a "Quintet".
She graduated from Grosse Pointe High School in 1962, and attended MSU where she was a member of the Alpha Gama Delta sorority. She maintained those many friendships throughout her life. Her work history included Retail Sales, Travel and Banking.
Jan loved her family time more than anything. Through the years she perfected her gift of gab, and she would be the first to tell you she led a "charmed life". She traveled to amazing places with her family and friends, painted her name on the Berlin wall, watched "Check Point Charlie" be disassembled, fished for marlin and sailfish in Costa Rica and rode dolphins in Mexico, charming everyone in her company. By far, the beach and the water were her happy place. She disliked most technology but loved her flip phone! She was an avid gardener and meticulous planner; and a prize winning seamstress. Jan cherished her many family photos and would provide the history behind them any time she could bend your ear. She was fascinated by the political, social and cultural changes our county and that the world at large experienced in her lifetime. She was a great patriot, an engaged citizen, and everyone's best friend whether they knew it or not.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday November 9 th a11:00am, Lutheran Church -The Redeemer, 1800 W Maple, Birmingham MI. Reception to follow in the Church Town Square
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Michigan Cancer Center or The Moffitt Cancer Center Tampa, FL
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019