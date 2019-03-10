|
Jean B. Fuqua
Grosse Pointe Farms - Jean B. Fuqua (nee Bergman), resident of Grosse Pointe Farms, died on February 24, 2019. She was 90. She is survived by her children Elizabeth (Howard Kerbel) of Montclair, NJ; Samuel (Amy) of Boulder, CO; James of GP Farms, and David (Dulcey) of Waynesboro, VA; and five grandchildren, Benjamin, Rosalie, and Otis Fuqua; and Jeffrey and Griffin Kerbel. Her husband, James M. Fuqua, and her sister, Rilla Mae Bergman, predeceased her. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, March 17 at Jefferson Avenue Presbyterian Church, 8625 East Jefferson Ave. in Detroit. Donations may be made to Jefferson Avenue Presbyterian Church Tutoring T.R.E.E. or Friends & Foundation of the Grosse Pointe Public Library.
