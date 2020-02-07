Services
Jean Elizabeth Williams

Jean Elizabeth Williams

Royal Oak - Jean Elizabeth Williams from Detroit and longtime resident of Royal Oak passed away February 1, 2020 in Palm Bay, Florida. She was 76 years old.

Jean enjoyed 50 years of marriage with her devoted husband, Theodore Williams. She also is survived by her 2 children, Mark and Julie Williams; their spouses, Tonya Williams and Eric Borton; and 3 grandchildren, Aric, Kira, and Austin Staats. She will be deeply missed by other close family members and dear friends as well.

Jean was a great lover of books and movies, and she cherished spending time with her family and friends. She was a very giving person throughout her life and devoted herself to children primarily, first as a nun and teacher, then as a Montessori school teacher and principal, and later as a licensed counselor and college professor at Oakland University and Siena Heights University until she retired.

A service is not planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jean's name to the Salvation Army.

Her online obituary can be found here https://afcfcare.com/obituaries/jean-elizabeth-williams/



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
