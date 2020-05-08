Jean Frincke
Jean Frincke

Jean H. Frincke, age 95, of Royal Oak, passed away on May 4, 2020. Loving wife of the late Edward. Dear mother of Larry (Arlene) Frincke, David Frincke, Laura (Jerry) Miller, and Susan (Paul) Perry. Caring grandmother of Sarah (Edward Berger) Miller, Jackie (Derek) Monette, Rhiannon Perry, Kate Miller, and the late Arthur Perry. Cherished great-grandmother of six. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to St. Paul Lutheran Church and Daughters of the American Revolution are appreciated. Arrangements by Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, Royal Oak, www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
May 9, 2020
Sorry to hear of her passing. One of the last Frinckes from that era. May she Rest In Peace with her Creator
Phil Frincke
Family
