|
|
Jean Hillock
- - Jean Hillock born November 20, 1929 passed away May 16, 2019 at the age of 89. Loving wife of the late Murray Hillock. Proud mother of Patricia and John (Janie) Hillock. Dear sister of the late Angus and sister- in-law of Joyce. Jean will be missed by many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Wednesday May 22, 2019 from 2-7pm with a service to occur at 7pm at Harry J Will Funeral Home in Livonia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or Heart to Heart Hospice.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 19, 2019