Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Shelby Township - WEST, JEAN Age 76 March 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Theodore Sr. Loving mother of Vendell Marshell, Terry(Jodi)Marshell & Theodore(Kimberly)West Jr.. Proud grandmother of 16 & great grandmother of 17. Dearest sister of the late Samuel Marshall Jr. & the late Omenea Marshall. Visitation Thursday 3-9pm. Funeral Friday 10:30am at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile (Shelby Twp.) Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 31, 2019
