First Presbyterian Church
1669 W Maple Rd
Birmingham, MI 48009
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Birmingham
1669 W. Maple Road
Birmingham, MI
Visitation
Following Services
First Presbyterian Church of Birmingham
1669 W. Maple Road
Birmingham, MI
Jeanette Irene Miller

Jeanette Irene Miller Obituary
Jeanette Irene Miller

Rochester Hills - Jeanette Irene Miller (nee Swanson), 85, of Rochester Hills, MI passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 following a brief hospitalization. Loving wife of Riggs, mother to Laura Chase and Stephen Miller, grandmother to Sarah Chase, Kaja Miller and Riggs Francis Miller, sister of Donald Swanson of Scottsdale. Jean was born in the Quad Cities to Harold and Martha Swanson, attended Augustana College and University of Denver, following which she taught in the public school system in Winnetka, IL. Jean was an avid crafter, having enjoyed many, many years showing and selling her projects at a select few craft fairs. Creativity was in her blood. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, church and community. A celebration of life will take place at First Presbyterian Church of Birmingham, 1669 W. Maple Road, Birmingham on Saturday, September 14th at 11:00am. Reception to follow immediately after the service, also at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the .



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 18, 2019
