Jeanette Kalahar (Haller) Marchand



Jeanette Ann was born Dec 21, 1931, in Ste. Anne's R. C. Parish, near Detroit's Corktown. Her parents, Thomas & Mary Carey Kalahar, were Irish-Canadian-Americans. Jeanette was a H. S. of Commerce graduate. During 1946-48 she soloed for Radio Schoolhouse at Detroit theaters, radio broadcast by WXYZ & recorded by United Sound Studio. She was married to Martin Haller, a Cass Tech H.S. graduate, during 1950-53. Son Douglas M. was born in 1951.



In 1954 Jeanette married Daniel Marchand, born to French-speaking parents in Tilbury, ON. He served in Canada's Merchant Navy during WW II. Son Gary D. was born in 1955. The family lived in Old Redford, Detroit. Daniel was a Millwright at Dodge Main & Chevrolet Warren; Jeanette a Claims Examiner for the MI Empl. Secy. Comm. Retiring to Warren, Jeanette lectured in DIA's Art to the Schools Prog. She traveled in N. America, HI & Ireland.



Jeanette was predeceased by her siblings: Rosemary Chateauvert (Rolland), Gertrude Girardin (Robert), Eileen Hatfield (Charles), Donald Kalahar, & Elizabeth Hughes (Arthur). Daniel passed in 2007. Despite medical conditions, Jeanette lived at home until passing Jun 6, 2020, at age 88.



Douglas retired as a historian, archivist & curator on America's four Coasts. He is partnered with Timothy Longnecker, retired from Info. Tech. at Deloitte Consulting. They live in Midtown Detroit.



Gary retired from Royal Oak's Landscaping Dept. His sons by first wife Irene Duquesnel, Brant & Joseph Marchand Kasbohm, reside in Madison, WI & Williamsburg, VA. Brant married Kristine LaHaye & bore Mark & Veronica. Joseph married Jennie Overdorf & bore Raymond. Jennie's previous children are Ambriel & Coulter, & granddaughter Serenity.



Jeanette will be interred by private ceremony at Holy Sepulchre Cem., Southfield on Oct 1. A Remembrance with photos is available on the Cremation Soc. of MI's website. Contributions may be made to a cultural, medical or religious inst. of choice.









