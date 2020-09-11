Jeanette Katzman
Jeanette Katzman, 99, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died on September 6, 2020. Jeanette Katzman, a smart, funny, stubborn and deeply compassionate woman, died peacefully in her home Sunday, September 6, 2020. She was 99. Born March 1, 1921 to Rose and Jack Soifer, she was the youngest of two children (pre-deceased by her brother, Yale Soifer). Her greatest joy was her incredible marriage to her beloved husband of 64 years, Barney Katzman and the family life they built together first, in Detroit then Huntington Woods and later Bloomfield Hills. Jeanette was the cherished mother of Jane Katzman Glass, Richard Katzman (Bonnie), the late William and Joan Katzman, the beloved grandmother of Talia Glass (Shawn Ingram), Ben Glass, Jena Katzman, Josh Katzman (Elizabeth), Brady Katzman-Rooks and Shane Rooks and adored great-grandmother of seven. She is also remembered by many other loving friends and relatives. The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful care given to Jeanette in her final years by her devoted caregiver, Liliana Uzumtoma. A celebration of her life, Jeanette-style, will be held at a later date. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. www.irakaufman.com
248-569-0020