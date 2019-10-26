Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Jeanette Navarre Obituary
Jeanette Navarre

St. Helen - Passed away Oct. 24, at the age of 88.Dear wife of the late William, Beloved mother of Larry (Terri), Jeannine, William (Silvana), Charles (Marie), and Mark. Dear sister of Jacqueline (David) Hudspeth, and Ron Cyr. Grandmother to Phillip, Danielle, Mallory, and Robert,

Resting at the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W Main St, Brighton, Monday from 12 until time of the funeral service at 3 p.m.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
