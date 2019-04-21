Services
Solosy Funeral Home - Lincoln Park
3206 Fort Street
Lincoln Park, MI 48146
(313) 383-1870
Jeannette Horvath
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Solosy Funeral Home - Lincoln Park
3206 Fort Street
Lincoln Park, MI 48146
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:30 PM
Solosy Funeral Home - Lincoln Park
3206 Fort Street
Lincoln Park, MI 48146
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Hungarian R.C. Church
8423 South St.
Detroit, MI
Jeannette Helen Horvath


Jeannette Helen Horvath

Jeannette Helen Horvath

Lincoln Park - Age 83 passed away at home quietly on April 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Eugene. Loving mother of Marie (David) Erickson, Louise (Bill) Carr, and Patricia (Rob) Durham. Dearest grandmother to Nicole (David Hughes), Rachael, Jessica, Benjamin, and Abigail and great grandma (GG) to Theo Scott. She is predeceased by her parents Frank and Helen Magdich and her brother Ken Magdich. She is survived by her sister Mary Gravier. Jeannette will be greatly missed for her infectious laugh, loyalty to friends and family and her ability to "not judge". Her beloved companion, Willie, will miss her. Her faith in our Lord Jesus Christ and her love of her family is her lasting legacy. Visitation will be Monday April 22, 2019 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at the John K. Solosy Funeral Home 3206 Fort St., Lincoln Park (313) 383-1870. Funeral Mass on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Hungarian R.C. Church, 8423 South St., Detroit, MI 48209. Interment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. In lieu of gifts or flowers the family is asking for contributions to Holy Cross Church www.holycrosshungarian.com , Capuchin Soup Kitchen www.CSKDetroit.org or the

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 21, 2019
