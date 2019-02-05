Services
Livonia - Jeannie M. Kron, 90, of Livonia, Michigan, died after sunset on 02 February 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Kron. Cherished mother of Kenneth (Wendy) Kron, Kevin (Lisa) Kron, Kurtis (Stacy) Kron, Jacqueline (Randy) Weddle, and the late Pamela (John) Kerr. Loving grandmother of Renee, Nathan, Amber, Davin, Justin, Colin, Ryan, Bobby, Anthony, Jessica, Katie, Serena, and Mallory. Great-grandmother of Olivia, Schafer, Riley, Junko-Makiah, Kaiden, Cameron, Rylen, and Alana. Great-great-grandmother of Ezra. SERVICES 12 NOON, TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT OAKVIEW CEMETERY. www.irakaufman.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 5, 2019
More Information