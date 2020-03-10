|
Jeffrey Allen Goolsby
On Saturday, March 7, 2020, Jeffrey Allen Goolsby, loving father and husband, passed away suddenly at the age of 53.
Jeff was born on February 8, 1967, in Detroit, MI to Williard Frank Goolsby and Karen Eileen Segerstrom. He received his bachelor's degree in engineering from Central Michigan University and was currently enrolled in the Eli Broad MBA Program at Michigan State University to pursue a life long dream of becoming a Spartan Graduate. Jeff worked as a product design engineer for Mopar at Fiat-Chrysler. On December 19, 1998, he married Maria Christina Talampas and had two children, Isabella (16) and Gabriel (12).
Jeff was a national and NCAA All American cross county champion. He was an avid runner and continued to follow the sport, whether coaching, mentoring, or spectating. He also has a passion for music which he passed on to his daughter, a love of all sports which he passed on to his son, and a great need and desire for everything outdoors. Jeff was known for his Finnish and Upper Peninsula pride (SISU), his extensive movie quotes, and love of all things Mopar.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Frank, and his mother, Karen. He is survived by his wife Maria Christina, his two children Isabella and Gabriel, and his brother Gordon, cousins and dear friends.
Visitation on Friday, March 13 from 2-9PM at the Lee-Ellena Funeral Home. Scripture service at 7PM.
Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, March 14 at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Instate, or gathering time, 9:30 AM. Mass at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to benefit Jeff's children's college fund.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020