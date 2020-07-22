Jeffrey Sinclair Kurtz
Clinton Twp. - Jeffrey Sinclair Kurtz, age 75, died June 5, 2020, in his Clinton Township, Michigan, home as he battled cancer for the third time. He was born October 8, 1944, to the late Kenneth W. Kurtz and Aileen M. (Nord) Kurtz in Saint Paul, Minnesota. His early years were spent in Saint Paul; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan. He graduated from Grosse Point High School in 1963, attended college for a year and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He graduated from officer candidate school, served in Vietnam as an infantry officer, and was awarded two Purple Hearts and two Bronze Stars for valor. As a civilian he worked in employment counseling, building management, and was owner of Duraclean by Kurtz. Jeffrey was an active member and volunteer at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Detroit for many years and he was a scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 273 in Harper Woods, Michigan. Jeffrey's survivors include his wife of 41 years, Martha Ann Roemer Kurtz; his sons, Adam (Clinton Township) and Matthew (North Hollywood, California); two brothers, Kenneth Kurtz (Robert Squier) of Miami, Florida, and Christopher Kurtz (Mary Ann) of Ann Arbor, Michigan; sisters-in-law Karen Roemer and Nancy Roemer (both of Lincoln, Michigan); and two nieces, Anna Kurtz (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) and Caitlin Kurtz (Ypsilanti, Michigan). A memorial service will be held August 1, 2020, 11 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 17100 Chalmers, Detroit. Inurnment with military honors will be August 3, 2020, 2:30 p.m., at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan. Masks and social distancing rules are required at both venues. Contact the funeral home (586-792-5000) for full obituary and more information regarding current pandemic guidelines. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Jeffrey's memory to: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, mtcalvarydetroit.org
or Camp Restore Detroit, camprestore.org/Detroit
.