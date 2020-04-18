|
|
Jeffry Michael Floyd
Jeffry Michael Floyd, born on October 29th, 1951 to the late Georgette and Kenneth (Don) Floyd. He passed away April 15, 2020. Jeff grew up in Northwest Detroit.
He was the middle brother of 7; Chris (late Joann), Pam, Gail (George) Baker, Laurie (Gerald Smith), Kevin and the late Mary Jo Trout.
He married the love of his life, Jo-Allison, on August 24th, 1979. Together they had three children, Matthew, Colin, and Kelsey (Austin).
Jeff became a grandpa, or Papa as he was affectionately called, to his granddaughter Emilie in November of 2018.
Jeff was a writer and producer at WXYZ-TV for many years, in addition to corporate video and events. He loved music and never passed up the opportunity to catch a live show. He always had the best dance moves and played the knee drums better than anyone you'll ever meet. He was a die hard Detroit sports fan and you could always find him listening to the Tigers game, volume all the way up, while doing yard work or tinkering in the infamous Floyd's Hanger.
Jeff impacted so many in his 68 years. The word "cannot" did not exist in his vocabulary. He will forever be remembered for his "no excuses" spirit.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to The Brain Aneurysm Foundation at bafound.org
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020