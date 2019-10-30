Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church
1955 E. Commerce Rd.
Milford, MI
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church
1955 E. Commerce Rd.
Milford, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jenny Rossi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenny Jeanette Rossi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jenny Jeanette Rossi Obituary
Jenny Jeanette Rossi

Milford Twp. - Jenny Jeanette Rossi, of Milford Twp., passed away in the care of her family on October 27, 2019 at the age of 71.

Jenny was preceded in death by three of her siblings, Ida (Achille) Giannandrea, Oreste (Maria) Rossi and Maria Lena Rossi.

In addition to her brother Henry Rossi, Jenny is survived by her nieces and nephews, Fernando (Maria) Giannandrea, Elvio Giannandrea, Remo (Josie) Giannandrea, Jo (Rick) Harrison, Michael Rossi, Mary Anne (Giuseppe) Rizza, John Rossi, Tony (Olimpia) Rossi and Roseanne (Thomas) Morgan as well as many great-nieces and nephews and also many great-great-nieces and nephews and extended family.

Funeral Liturgy from St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, 1955 E. Commerce Rd., Milford on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:30AM. She will lie in state at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass. The Rev. Msgr. John Budde to officiate. Entombment to follow at Oakland Hills Cemetery, Novi, MI. Friends may visit at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 4-9PM and Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2-8PM. Rosary, Sunday 7:00PM.

Memorials may be made in Jenny's name to the church for Masses to be said in her memory.

For further information, please phone Lynch and Sons, Milford at 248.684.6645 or visit LynchAndSonsMilford.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jenny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now