Jenny Jeanette Rossi
Milford Twp. - Jenny Jeanette Rossi, of Milford Twp., passed away in the care of her family on October 27, 2019 at the age of 71.
Jenny was preceded in death by three of her siblings, Ida (Achille) Giannandrea, Oreste (Maria) Rossi and Maria Lena Rossi.
In addition to her brother Henry Rossi, Jenny is survived by her nieces and nephews, Fernando (Maria) Giannandrea, Elvio Giannandrea, Remo (Josie) Giannandrea, Jo (Rick) Harrison, Michael Rossi, Mary Anne (Giuseppe) Rizza, John Rossi, Tony (Olimpia) Rossi and Roseanne (Thomas) Morgan as well as many great-nieces and nephews and also many great-great-nieces and nephews and extended family.
Funeral Liturgy from St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, 1955 E. Commerce Rd., Milford on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:30AM. She will lie in state at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass. The Rev. Msgr. John Budde to officiate. Entombment to follow at Oakland Hills Cemetery, Novi, MI. Friends may visit at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 4-9PM and Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2-8PM. Rosary, Sunday 7:00PM.
Memorials may be made in Jenny's name to the church for Masses to be said in her memory.
For further information, please phone Lynch and Sons, Milford at 248.684.6645 or visit LynchAndSonsMilford.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019