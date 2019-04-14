|
Jerome Adamski
Clinton Twp - Jerome Francis Adamski, age 75 of Clinton Twp., passed away on April 11, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family.
Beloved husband of Pat; dear father of Gina (David) Randall, Mark (Aimee) Adamski, Audra (Noah) Felice; beloved brother of the late Jim (Arlene), Marcia (Larry) Banish, and Karen (Gary) Bethune; and proud grandfather of 9 grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 17th from 2-9PM at Lee-Ellena Funeral Home. Military honors at 7PM. Funeral Service on Thursday, April 18 at the funeral home. Instate, or gathering time, 11 AM. Service at 12PM.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 14, 2019