Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
46530 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb Township, MI 48044
(586) 412-8999
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
46530 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb Township, MI 48044
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
46530 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb Township, MI 48044
Lying in State
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
46530 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb Township, MI 48044
Service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
46530 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb Township, MI 48044
Clinton Twp - Jerome Francis Adamski, age 75 of Clinton Twp., passed away on April 11, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family.

Beloved husband of Pat; dear father of Gina (David) Randall, Mark (Aimee) Adamski, Audra (Noah) Felice; beloved brother of the late Jim (Arlene), Marcia (Larry) Banish, and Karen (Gary) Bethune; and proud grandfather of 9 grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 17th from 2-9PM at Lee-Ellena Funeral Home. Military honors at 7PM. Funeral Service on Thursday, April 18 at the funeral home. Instate, or gathering time, 11 AM. Service at 12PM.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 14, 2019
