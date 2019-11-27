Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Feldstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Jerome Edward Feldstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Jerome Edward Feldstein Obituary
Dr. Jerome Edward Feldstein

Southfield - Dr. Jerome Edward Feldstein, 79, of Southfield, Michigan, formerly from Ann Arbor, died on November 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Linda Rodgers; Jerry will be remembered by his son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Nancy Feldstein, daughter and son-in-law, Rabbi Tamara and Isaac Kolton; grandchildren Lior Kolton, Maya Kolton, Justin Feldstein and Jared Feldstein; Also survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Anita Green; Brother of the late Janet Newman; Devoted son of the late Ben and the late Violet Feldstein; Also survived by many loving family members and friends; Loving and appreciated caregivers, Gina, Annie, Caroline, Lanice and Natasha. FUNERAL SERVICE 11:00 A.M. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2019 AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

logo


logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -