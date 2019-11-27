|
Dr. Jerome Edward Feldstein
Southfield - Dr. Jerome Edward Feldstein, 79, of Southfield, Michigan, formerly from Ann Arbor, died on November 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Linda Rodgers; Jerry will be remembered by his son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Nancy Feldstein, daughter and son-in-law, Rabbi Tamara and Isaac Kolton; grandchildren Lior Kolton, Maya Kolton, Justin Feldstein and Jared Feldstein; Also survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Anita Green; Brother of the late Janet Newman; Devoted son of the late Ben and the late Violet Feldstein; Also survived by many loving family members and friends; Loving and appreciated caregivers, Gina, Annie, Caroline, Lanice and Natasha. FUNERAL SERVICE 11:00 A.M. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2019 AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
