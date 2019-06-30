|
Jerome (Jerry) J. David
Saline - Jerome J. David, 80, passed away on June 27th. Jerry was born on Nov. 8, 1938 in Detroit, son of Irene and John David. He served in the US Coast Guard then worked for Detroit Diesel for his career. Jerry was a member of Milan Baptist Church. Jerry is survived by his wife, Sharon (McClellan), his sister Diane Schneider, a daughter, Carolyn Krueger, and a son, Matthew David, three stepdaughters, cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation/Service at Milan Baptist Church, July 2nd beginning at 10am.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 30, 2019