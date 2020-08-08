Jerome Trojanowski



Jerome Trojanowski, age 86, passed away July 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Diane for 60 years. Loving father of Bruce and Douglas. Cherished grandfather of Kathryn and Sara. Dear brother of William (Marie) and the late Wanda, Richard, Barbara, Ted, Adam, Michael & Jean. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Jerome worked hard in his social work career as Assistant Director for Cerebral Palsy, Chief of Social Work Service at Annapolis Hospital and Pontiac General Hospital, and Assistant Director for Renaissance West Mental Health. Proudly served in the US Army from 1953-1955. When he was able, Jerome remained active in his parishes, body building, reading, and watching movies. Memorial Service Thurs, Aug 13th at 11am at Historic Trinity Lutheran Church, Detroit (in state 10am).









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store