Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
BETH MOSES CEMETERY
ROSEVILLE, MI
Jerome Zuckerman Obituary
Jerome Zuckerman

Detroit - Beloved husband of the late Maida Zuckerman. Dear father of Joel (Deborah Baillie Zuckerman) Zuckerman, Julie (Sam) Intramanee, Diane (Aaron) Zack and the late Barbara (David) Osentoski. Loving grandfather of Evan Osentoski, Danielle (Michael) Rolando, Justin Intramanee and Sara (Darron) Gavin. Adoring great-grandfather of Elvira Maida. Devoted brother of the late Max Zuckerman and the late Irving Zuckerman. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICES THURSDAY, 1:00 PM AT BETH MOSES CEMETERY IN ROSEVILLE. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 9, 2019
