Jerroldine "Jeri" Della Hamilton Shade
Nashville, TN - Jerroldine "Jeri" Della Hamilton Shade, age 77, went to be with the Lord on October 26, 2019, at her home in Nashville.
Jeri was born on February 18, 1942, in Pyatt, Missouri, to the late Melvin and Nerine Hamilton. After attending Owosso Bible College, in Owosso, Michigan, Jeri married and worked diligently raising her three children. She also served many years as the church secretary at West Chicago Baptist Church in Detroit, Michigan, where the family attended for over 30 years. Later, Jeri worked as a photographer for Olan Mills. Four years ago, Jeri moved to Nashville, Tennessee where she has faithfully been attending Woodmont Baptist Church.
A service celebrating Jeri's life will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the First Free Methodist Church of Saginaw on Center Rd in Saginaw, Michigan.
Visitation will be at 10:00 am with the service following at 11:00 am.
Jeri is survived by her daughters: Lynda (Jerome) Redding of Gilbert, AZ, Kathy Grady) Burrus of Hendersonville, TN; son: Keith Shade of Lowell, MI; grandchildren: Bethany (Kenny) Sitton, Meredith (Alex) Enzbigilis, Emily Burrus, Anna Burrus, Cam Burrus, Zephan Shade, Matthew Shade, Alex Shade; sisters: Ann (Ken) Osborne, Micki Bennett, and Carolyn Sullivan. She is also survived by her four great-grandchildren as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Her sister Sharon Albertson precedes her in death.
Cremation Society of Tennessee is in charge of local arrangements. You may send your condolences to the family at www.cremationsocietyoftn.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019