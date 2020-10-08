Jerry Ray Ford Sr.



Jerry Ray Ford Sr. was called home to his eternal rest on Sunday September 27th 2020, in Lorton,VA. He was born in Middlesboro, KY on June 16, 1939 to the late Samuel Ray and Mary Ruth Ford. He grew up in Akron, OH, graduating from Butchel high school, class of 1958, then on to attend Central State University.



Jerry enlisted in the U.S. State Navy becoming a Navy Seabee and was honorably discharged. He then joined the "Ohio" Army National Guard receiving numerous awards. He lived with his family in Akron, working at the City of Akron's Water Department, becoming the first African American foreman there. He later moved to Detroit MI and retired from the City of Detroit Waste Water Treatment Plant. He also united with the "Michigan" Army National Guard where he served with the 461st General Supply Co. and 1072 Maintenance Co. from which he retired. Jerry lived in Detroit most of his adult life. Preceded in death by wife, Darrell Ford: daughter, Sherri Denise Ford Hankton and son, Damon Duane Ford, he is survived by, Rita Ford; daughter, Deborah Calderon, of Austin TX: son, Jerry Ray Ford, Jr. of Detroit, MI: daughter, Pamela Ford of Lorton VA; 2 Sisters, 3 brothers, 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren , other relatives and friends.



Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 3:00 PM where the family will receive friends from 2:00 PM. until time of service at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306. Condolences may be sent the family c/o Rhoden Memorial Home.









