1/1
Jerry Ray Ford Sr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Ray Ford Sr.

Jerry Ray Ford Sr. was called home to his eternal rest on Sunday September 27th 2020, in Lorton,VA. He was born in Middlesboro, KY on June 16, 1939 to the late Samuel Ray and Mary Ruth Ford. He grew up in Akron, OH, graduating from Butchel high school, class of 1958, then on to attend Central State University.

Jerry enlisted in the U.S. State Navy becoming a Navy Seabee and was honorably discharged. He then joined the "Ohio" Army National Guard receiving numerous awards. He lived with his family in Akron, working at the City of Akron's Water Department, becoming the first African American foreman there. He later moved to Detroit MI and retired from the City of Detroit Waste Water Treatment Plant. He also united with the "Michigan" Army National Guard where he served with the 461st General Supply Co. and 1072 Maintenance Co. from which he retired. Jerry lived in Detroit most of his adult life. Preceded in death by wife, Darrell Ford: daughter, Sherri Denise Ford Hankton and son, Damon Duane Ford, he is survived by, Rita Ford; daughter, Deborah Calderon, of Austin TX: son, Jerry Ray Ford, Jr. of Detroit, MI: daughter, Pamela Ford of Lorton VA; 2 Sisters, 3 brothers, 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren , other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 3:00 PM where the family will receive friends from 2:00 PM. until time of service at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306. Condolences may be sent the family c/o Rhoden Memorial Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved