Jim Dowling
Farmington - James R. Dowling, 77, died September 2, 2020, of ALS in his home. He was born in Detroit, graduated from St. Cecilia High School and University of Detroit. He worked in Human Resources at Detroit Ball Bearing, Hollingsworth Logistics, and Butcher Engineering. He was a pioneer in the development of medical savings accounts and presented this information with the Senate and House in Washington DC. Jim's hobby was the preservation of the nine-generation family home in Colchester, Ontario, where he maintained memorabilia of his work life and his interest in Mustangs. He cherished his family and friends, and enjoyed sailing, tennis, history, architecture…and a good Manhattan. Jim is survived by his wife, Kath, of 48-years, son, Bill and wife Allison, and grandsons, Liam and Collin. heeney-sundquist.com