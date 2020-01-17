Services
Dearborn Heights - Age 62 January 9, 2020. 1976 Graduate of Divine Child HS. Preceded in death by his parents Mary and Bob Wing. Dear brother of Cathy (Bill) Homuth, Pat (Tina), Tim (Karen), Tom (Linda) and Mike (Jane). Uncle of Dani (Steven), Brian (Meredith), Adam, Casey, Ayla, Noah, and Meghan. Great uncle of Luke. Memorial visitation Thursday 4 pm - 8pm at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City. Funeral Mass Friday 12 pm at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane Dearborn. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to U of M Spinal Program. Visit victors.us/jimwing. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
