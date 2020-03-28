Resources
Jimmy "Jim" Olszewski

Age 69, longtime resident of Canton, passed away March 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Lynne Olszewski. Cherished father of Sherrie Jean Olszewski and the late James Daniel Olszewski. Loving stepfather of Lindsay (Joshua) Clark and Steven (Rachel) Tomlinson. Adored grandfather of Collins Elizabeth Clark. Dear brother of Carl Olszewski and the late Henry "Hank" Olszewski. Private family services were held. He was laid to rest at Rural Hill Cemetery in Northville. In lieu of flowers contributions to , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (Please put Esophageal Cancer Research in memo line of check). Share condolences and read full obituary at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
