Jo Ann Korotney
Jackson - Age 78, a longtime resident of Jackson, passed away November 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Frank. Cherished mother of David (Abby) and James (Kristin). Dear sister of Donald (Connie) Swank and the late Ruth Luke. Adored grandmother of Jared, Alec, Gigi, and Nathan.
Time of gathering Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. with a memorial service at 3 p.m. at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 W. Dunlap, Northville. Please share condolences and read the full obituary at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019