Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Paul's on the Lake
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's on the Lake
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Bartoszewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Bartoszewicz


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joan Bartoszewicz Obituary
Joan Bartoszewicz

- - BARTOSZEWICZ, Joan Patricia Gardzinski, March 1, 1930 - March 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Leonard J., loving Mother to Paula Barth, Lisa Shull, Tecla Sweat, Andrea Montague, Leonard, Lawrence, Regina Stormes, Michael, Amelia Conlan and their spouses. Proud Grandma to 16 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren.

Visitation 9:30 am, Mass at 10:00 am on Monday, April 8, 2019 St. Paul's on the Lake, Grosse Pointe Farms.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.