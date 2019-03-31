|
|
Joan Bartoszewicz
- - BARTOSZEWICZ, Joan Patricia Gardzinski, March 1, 1930 - March 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Leonard J., loving Mother to Paula Barth, Lisa Shull, Tecla Sweat, Andrea Montague, Leonard, Lawrence, Regina Stormes, Michael, Amelia Conlan and their spouses. Proud Grandma to 16 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren.
Visitation 9:30 am, Mass at 10:00 am on Monday, April 8, 2019 St. Paul's on the Lake, Grosse Pointe Farms.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 31, 2019