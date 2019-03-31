|
Joan C. McNally
Plymouth - Joan, was born in Pittsburgh PA and passed away on March 7, 2019 after an extended illness in Plymouth MI. She was married to Robert T McNally, who preceded her in death, for more than 50 years.
She was a devoted mother to 4: Lucy McNally, Brian McNally (Kathleen) and Michael McNally (Sheilly),and preceded in death by Maureen.
Joan began her nursing career by attending St Francis nursing School in Pittsburgh, graduating as Salutatorian. The family moved to Michigan in the late 60s where Joan followed her passion for advancing her career in nursing at a few different leading departments at hospitals in the Detroit metro area. She continued her education graduating with a Masters in Nursing from Wayne State University as a straight A student. She joined the visiting Nurses of Michigan and realized her passion for Oncology Nursing. After years of home visits in many areas of Detroit and surrounding areas, she retired as Director of Michigan Cancer Foundation. Along the way she authored and was edited or for several Oncology text books, manuals and journal articles. She often spoke at the National Association of Oncology Nurses and was active in the Michigan Oncology Nurses Association board.
Joan was a caring and charitable giver involved in many charities at First United Methodist Church and with her many charities. She even traveled to Eastern Europe to lend her expertise and time to the poor and needy. She would always drop everything to attend to someone in need.
Despite her busy schedule, Joan devoted much of her time to her four grandchildren, Kelly, David, Erin and Julia. The busy nurse/director quickly transformed into the caring grandmother. She had significant influence on all 4 grandchildren, always ready to help them learn and give back to others. Please visit the online guestbook at www.cremationmichigan.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 31, 2019