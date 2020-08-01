Joan Elaine Harrington
Westland - Joan Elaine Harrington, 78, of Westland Michigan died on July 29, 2020 of complications from stroke. She was born April 12, 1942 in Detroit Michigan to Crystal and Ernest Mazey.
Joan was a giver. She loved hosting holiday open houses and always made sure that every child was included with a special gift. She was an accountant and tax preparer always looking to ensure that her clients did not over contribute to the tax coffers.
She is survived by her loving sons, Cliff (Lourdes), Bob (Cindy), Dr. Chris (Patty), chosen daughter Cyndi (Walt) Kaptanowsky, 13 grandchildren (Chris, Paul, Dustin, Zach, Jim, Scott, Nicole, Adam, Jessica, Erik, Gabby, Ana, Daniela), and 16 great grandchildren (Phoebe, Micah, Arya, Cash, Cyrene, Zaylee, Cadence, Kylie, Colton, Payton, Teagan, Nora, Fisher, Ruthie, Roman, Ana Luisa). She was preceded in death by two grandchildren.
Celebration of Life Monday 3 August 2020, 6pm
200 Log Cabin Rd, Garden City, MI
Donations to the Humane Society or the Wounded Warrior
organization in her memory are appreciated.